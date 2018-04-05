MARY WATKINS SNYDER

A celebration of life service for Mary Alice “Marce” (Prigmore Watkins) Snyder, 73, of Round Rock will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church of Georgetown.
Marce died March 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 2, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Rolla Sears and Willie Lorena (Edwards) Prigmore.
Marce lived in Killeen for over 30 years, where she raised her children and worked for the school district. She considered many of the students who passed through Nolan Middle School like her own kids throughout the years and continued to open her heart and offer encouragement to all she met throughout her lifetime.
Marce was a graduate of Texas A&M University and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. Her beautiful smile matched her Christ-like spirit. She lived her life in service to the Lord, her family and others. Her contributions made this world a better place and she will continue to inspire all who knew her.
Marce enjoyed singing, playing board games, baking for others, working on word search puzzles, and especially yelling at the television while watching football. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time at the beach and quality time with her family and friends. She was known for her warm heart, her loving smile, her abundant hugs, her giving nature, and her beautiful spirit. She will be missed by all of those who love her.
Marce is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Watkins) Boggs of Round Rock and son, David Watkins of Lake Buchanan, as well as sisters Dorothy Carter of North Richland Hills, Wanda Green of Australia, Margaret Morries of Fort Worth, Linda Beard of San Antonio, brother Robert Prigmore of Fort Worth, three grandchildren: Abigail Boggs of Round Rock, Bradley Watkins of Wichita Falls, and Kara Watkins of Stephenville, three great grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen, is in charge of arrangements.
