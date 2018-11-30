Maryette Morgan Clifton

A memorial service for Maryette Marie Morgan Clifton, 92, of Killeen, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Clifton died Nov. 29, 2018, in Killeen. She was born Dec. 31, 1925, in Love County, Oklahoma.
Maryette worked as a teacher and school librarian for 38 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Killeen, a former member and president of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Society, former member and president of American Business Women’s Association, Heart of Texas and Dynamis Chapter, and former member of the board for Bell County Historical Association, where she served as president.
She graduated from high school in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and received an associate degree from Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where she was basketball captain. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University), her Master’s in Education from Southwest Texas State College (now Texas State University), and her library certification from the University of Texas. She was an avid painter, quilter and gardener.
Mrs. Clifton was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Delmar James Clifton; parents Clarence (Doc) Morgan and Betty Bearden Morgan; son-in-law Edward Krasusky; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by son James Michael Clifton, of Waxahachie; daughter Delma Jean Krasusky, of Killeen; grandson Brandon (Shawn) Clifton, of Nashua, New Hampshire; granddaughter Kari Vigil (Armando), of Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
