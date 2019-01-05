A celebration of life for Maryjay Lee Wilson, 70, of Killeen will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center.
Ms. Wilson died Dec. 10, 2018. She was born May 31, 1948, at Hamilton Air Force Base in California to the late Jay and Margaret (Smith) Wilson.
Ms. Wilson worked as a teacher for many years, including time at Fairway Middle School and Nolan Middle School as a special education teacher. She retired in 2008. She enjoyed her family, friends and numerous crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Wilson.
She is survived by her beloved wife, Barbara Scott; sister, Sylvia Child; precious nieces, Jaime Wilson Bressman, Kayla Freeman, and Rachel Scott Hoskins; cherished nephews, Cody Freeman, Ryan Scott, Michah Child, Joseph Child, Ezra Child and Caleb Child; and numerous other family and friends.
