Graveside services for Melanie Baker, 88, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Baker died Aug. 11, 2018, in her Harker Heights home. She was born May 25, 1930.
Mrs. Baker was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be remembered as a strong woman who always put the needs of others before her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and her husband, Clyde Baker.
Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Lane, Jeanette McKnight; and her son, William Baker (Hope); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several family members in Switzerland.
Flowers may be delivered to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.