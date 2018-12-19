Merle Dean Reider

Graveside services for Merle Dean (Red) Reider, 91, of Harker Heights, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Reider died Dec. 12, 2018.
He was born in York, Pa., on Nov. 28, 1927.
Mr. Reider served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1945 until the end of WWII, the Vietnam War 1965-1966 and served a total of 24 years of honorable service, retiring as a first sergeant. He then served many years as assistant chief of police for the Copperas Cove Police Department after retiring from the Army.
Mr. Reider was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Madeline Reider; son, Charles Reider; mother, Helen Gohn; father, Charles Reider; and his sister, Nancy Olp.
He is survived by his sons, Steve and John Reider; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Niles, Christopher Reider, Tawni Lay, Crystal Woolard, Lauren Reider-Hallmark; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Levere Reider and Harry Reider; and sisters Norma Reynolds and Joan Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center at 403 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, Texas 76548 in honor of Merle’s love for his beloved pets.
