Graveside services for Merle “Kenneth” Dorman will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dorman died July 1, 2019.
He was born Nov. 23, 1934, to Charlie and Maggie Bowers Dorman in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Dorman was a retired pastor and educator who left his mark on so many children and families during his life. He will always be remembered in the hearts of those he touched.
Mr. Dorman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Terry Elaine Dorman; son, Jeffrey Dorman; parents, Charlie and Maggie Bowers Dorman; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his cherished children, Rhonda (Gary) Cooper, Rebecca (Frank) Brown, Cassie (Alex) Bell, Travis (Chrisy) Jackson, and Carla (Shawn) Bales; precious grandchildren, Carrie (Ethan) Wills, Lee (Katie) Tolbert, Kevin (Elizabeth) Tolbert, Lisa (Chris) Underwood, Gavin Dorman, Patrick Dorman, Melanie (Brendon) Secrist, Quinton Marchi, Tracy Montgomery, Eva Montgomery, Rebecca Jackson, Aidan Jackson, Jack Bales, Lincoln Bales; and great-grandchildren, Carlie Day, Kaitlyn Wills, Eiven Wills, Gracie Tolbert, Lorelai Tolbert, Alice Tolbert, Harvey Tolbert, Gryffin Secrist, and Sienna Tolbert; and brother Wiley Dorman.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to: https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com/.
