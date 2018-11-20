A funeral Mass for Michael E. Walter, 70, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Walter died Nov. 19, 2018. He was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Traverse City, Mich., to Helen Walter and Ernest J. Walter.
Mr. Walter was a retired member of the U.S. armed forces, retiring in Killeen in 1987. He was a proprietor of TTD Bookkeeping Services, and served the community for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the VVA, DAV, VFW, American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Walter and father, Ernest J. Walter.
Mr. Walter is survived by his wife, Mary Walter; daughter, Candy Bell; son-in-law, Brian Bell; son, Michael Walter; brother, Gary Walter; sister, Judy Ritola; and grandchildren, Katelyne, Mary and Nicholas Bell, Justin and Matthew Walter.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
