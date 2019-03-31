A memorial service for Michael Freeman is pending with Killeen Memorial Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Freeman died March 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Freeman, and was a Dad to her son Michael W. Meeks, daughter-in-law, Jasmine Meeks; and Papa to Owen Windham II, Layla A. Meeks, and Auriel Meeks, all of Harker Heights.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
