A private memorial for retired Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Morrow Jr., 74, of Harker Heights, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mr. Morrow died July 16, 2018. He was born July 13, 1944, in Sacramento, Calif.
Mr. Morrow proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement and then started his second career as a prison guard for the Texas Department of Corrections.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Magda Morrow; and his brother, Thomas Morrow.
Mr. Morrow is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ella Morrow; cherished daughter, Michele Alvarez-Childs and her husband, Eric; precious grandchildren, Ethan Alvarez and Julia Alvarez; and siblings, Joseph Morrow of San Diego, Jeffrey Morrow and his wife, Sue, of Sacramento, and Kathy Morrow, of Sacramento.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.