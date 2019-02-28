Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Michael L. Pointer, 59, of Killeen, will be at noon Monday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church on Illinois Avenue. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Pointer died Feb. 23, 2019, at a Temple hospital. He was born on Oct. 19, 1959, in Tuskogee, Ala.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
