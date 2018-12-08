Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Michael L. Watkins, 53, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Church of the Deliverance in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Watkins died Nov. 29, 2018, in Houston.
He was born Feb. 24, 1965, in Huntsville, Ala.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
