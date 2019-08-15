A graveside service with full military honors for retired Staff Sgt. Michael Wayne Mitchell, 53, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mitchell died July 16, 2019, in Killeen.
