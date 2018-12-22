Funeral services for Michael Wayne Pruitt Sr., 54, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home of Belton with Pastor Sam Callaway officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to funeral services.
Burial will follow at Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Pruitt died Dec. 20, 2018, at local hospital. He was born June 30, 1964, to Bill and Peggy Pruitt in Temple. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in computer engineering most of his life.
He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Mr. Pruitt is preceded in death by his sister, Carla Kinsella.
He is survived by his loving wife, Meredith Pruitt of Belton; his sons, Brian Pruitt and his wife Vanessa of Temple, Alex Pruitt and Michael Pruitt Jr., both of Belton; his daughters Jennifer Parker and husband Justin of Troy, Jordan Pruitt of Belton and 10 cherished grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home of Belton.
