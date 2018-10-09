A Mass of Christian burial for Micheal Joseph Tongish, 79, of Oakalla, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Gillum Cemetery near Oakalla.
Mr. Tongish died Oct. 6, 2018, at his home. He was born May 1, 1939, in Oberlin, Kan., to Emory M. Tongish and Matilda Cecilia (Leitner) Tongish.
Mr. Tongish graduated from Oberlin High School and served three years in the U.S. Army. He married Geraldine Smith and they had lived in Oakalla since 1966.
Mr. Tongish retired from U.S. Civil Service in the commissary. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Tongish was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Patrick; and his sister, Naydeen Pochop.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Tongish; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melvin Smith (Becky); and granddaughter, Morgan Tongish.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel of Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements. A rosary is at 7 p.m.
