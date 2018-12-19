Funeral services for Mildred G. Butlar, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at W.S. Young Church of Christ in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Butlar died Dec. 17, 2018.
She was born July 31, 1923, in Hardeman County, to A.R. and Edna B. Gasway.
She was the loving mother of three daughters.
Mrs. Butlar is survived by her daughters, Joyce Brown, Lynn Hobson and Janet Simmons; sons-in-law; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.