Memorial services for Milton Ray Kirchmeier, 76, of Belton, will be at 10 a.m. June 1 at Anchor of Hope Fellowship at 5700 Farm-to-Market Road 439 in Belton.
Mr. Kirchmeier died May 7, 2019, in Belton.
He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Earl and Jo Kirchmeier.
Survivors include his wife Peggy; two sons; a daughter; and a brother.
