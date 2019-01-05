The family of Monica Joyce DeBolt, 94, of Killeen, will hold a celebration of life in the spring.
Mrs. DeBolt died Jan. 3, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Benson, Minn., to Marcellus Anthony Joyce and Charlotte Louise Graner Joyce.
She married Robert Lee DeBolt in 1950 and together they raised three children in Killeen.
