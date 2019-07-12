Services for Monroe Flentge, 88, of Killeen will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church & School.
Mr. Flentge died July 7, 2019.
He was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Rosebud to Henry and Alma Flentge.
He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1955 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering.
Monroe served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, 10 of which were served overseas, including tours in Korea and Vietnam. He also served in Alaska, Thailand and Panama. He was twice awarded the Bronze Star.
Known for his love of great conversation on a variety of subjects, he also loved tinkering with electronics.
Monroe is survived by his three children, Cecil and wife, Pam, of San Antonio, Karen and husband, Brian, of Dallas and Jennifer and husband, Michael, of Moscow, Russia; one grandson, Brett and wife, Swapna; and his great-granddaughter, Jaya, who he called “Princess.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the school ministry of Grace Lutheran Church & School.
Visitation will be prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church & School.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
