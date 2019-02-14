Funeral services for Nancy Kathryn Wood, 78, of Fargo, N.D., and longtime resident of Copperas Cove and Kempner, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband Arlyn E. Wood.
Mrs. Wood died Jan. 9, 2019, after battling health challenges for many years and entering hospice care at her residence in Pioneer House Assisted Living Center.
She was born March 24, 1940, in Fort Smith, Ark., to William and Lavina (Vernon) Center. She had one brother.
After finishing schooling and a college program in Fort Smith, she met Arlyn, who was stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Chaffee, near Fort Smith. The couple married in 1962 and had two sons.
The military lifestyle took the family to many assignments across Germany and the United States, including multiple tours at Fort Hood. Upon military retirement, they made Kempner their home and were active members of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Her main loves were her family and cooking. She was especially fond of being a loving “Nana” to her grandchildren.
Mrs. Wood is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a step-mother and her brother.
She is survived by both sons, Arlyn E. Wood II of Fort Lewis, Wash., and Gregory “Pat” (Jaime) Wood of Fargo, N.D.; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters-in-law, Mae Clayton of Tampa, Fla., Mildred (Wylie) Bailey, of Columbus, Miss., and Barbara (Jim) Hayes, of Alton, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, with a rosary following.
