Funeral services for Nancy Lou McCuskey, 88, are pending at with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. McCuskey died July 10, 2019, in Temple.
Joseph Ray Stewart
Services for Joseph Ray Stewart, 62, of Killeen, are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Stewart died July 7, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born May 24, 1957, in Gulfport, Mississippi.
