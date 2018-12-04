Funeral services for Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, 66, of Salado, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of Central Texas Christian House of Prayer in Killeen. A private family interment will follow at a later date.
Mr. Holcomb died Nov. 27, 2018, in Temple. He was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Philadelphia.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of Central Texas Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.