Neevan Raque Lucena

Services for Neevan “Neev” Raqué Lucena, 20, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park. Family is calling the service his “Going Home Fiesta.”
Mr. Lucena died Aug. 23, 2018. He was born May 16, 1998, in Brevard, N.C.
Mr. Lucena was working most recently as a barista as he pursued higher education. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Rafala-Maria “Peaches” Lucena and second father, Javier Lucena; father, Douglas MacArthur Ballard Jr.; maternal grandparents, Billy Clyde and Violetha “Vie” Karen Littlejohn; aunts, Billie LaRisha Young and wife LaRissa, Aisha Jamise Littlejohn; cousins, Sevyn Azia Young, Javan Rasha Allen; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the start of the service on Sept. 4.
Condolences may be left for the family with Heritage Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangments, at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
