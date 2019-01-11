Funeral services for Nelda Jean Mullins Cox, 88, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sneed Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Cox died Jan. 8, 2019, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She was born May 16, 1930, in Burnet County, near Briggs, the daughter of James Basey Mullins and Johnnie Marie (Isbell) Mullins.
She graduated high school in Briggs in 1947, and married Malford Edmiston Cox on Jan. 20, 1951, in Lampasas.
Mrs. Cox worked as a teacher’s aide for KISD at Clifton Park Elementary. She retired after 20 years. In her earlier career, she worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant brother, James; sister, Mary Elwanda Baker; and brothers, V.G. “Moon” Mullins and twin brothers, Joe Trendle and Richard Wrendle Mullins.
She is survived by two sons; Jeff Cox of Hewitt and Brent Cox of Killeen; daughter, Ginger Holland of Temple; grandchildren, Casey, James, Ashley, Brian, Marissa, Briana, Randall, Cresta, Candice; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sneed Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.