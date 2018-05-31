Funeral services for Nellie Fay Mangerich, 84, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Trimmier in Killeen. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Ms. Mangerich died May 29, 2018, at her home.
Nell was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Bell County to J.C, and Fannie Parker Collins.
She worked for Mutual Lumber Company for many years and managed Gross Yowell Lumber Co.
Ms. Mangerich later established her own carpet business serving Killeen and surrounding areas.
Her name is in the archives of the First Baptist Church Trimmier as she served in many places but mainly in financial responsibilities of the church.
Ms. Mangerich’s most valuable contribution was serving as the chairman of the building committee during construction of the worship center and the remodeling of the old worship center into Sunday school classrooms and library.
Those who knew her felt that God had prepared her well for her task in the business world and she humbly went about her task, working with family and friends.
Ms. Mangerich was a wonderful loving mother, wife and grandmother.
She was a blessing to all who knew her. She met the love of her life and friend, Bill Mangerich.
Ms. Mangerich was preceded in death by her parents J.C. and Fannie Collins.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolynn (Eugene ) Champlin; two grandsons, Terry (Tammy) Champlin and Billy Gene (Teri) Champlin; her six great-grandkids, Bailey, Paige, Aiden, Cayce, Cody and Clayton Champlin.
Ms. Mangerich had many extended family and friends.
The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the medical staff, physicians and caregivers who took care of Ms. Mangerich.
The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church Trimmier in her memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowers.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.