Graveside services for Nelson Frank “Mac” Machorek, 77, of Killeen will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Machorek died May 21, 2018, in a local hospital.
He was born March 12, 1941, in Union, N.J.
Survivors include his wife, Pong Song; son, Scott and wife Catherine; and two grandsons, all of Killeen.
