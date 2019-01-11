Nicole Alise Hunter, daughter of Pastor Dillard and Wanda Fisher, died Jan. 5, 2019.
She was born Oct. 10, 1974, in Albany, N.Y.
She graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen.
Ms. Hunter is survived by her parents, Pastor Dillard and Wanda Fisher of Killeen; one brother, Dillard Fisher III of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Candice Robinson of Conroe; one son, Isaiah Gelaine Hunter, of Conroe; one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
