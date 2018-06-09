Graveside services for Nina B. Brown, 85 of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Brown died June 6, 2018, in Austin. She was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Fort Branch, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, retired Staff Sgt. Francis W. Brown Sr., and daughter, Melody.
Survivors include daughter, Dody, and her husband, Michael Heins; son, Frank Brown and his wife, Christina; daughter, Lisa Brown and her husband, Patrick Martin; son, Michael Brown and his wife, Sonja; and grandchildren, Conner, Samantha, Parker, Jordan, Jacob, Ian Braeden, Elliott, Nicole and Coltin.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowers.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.