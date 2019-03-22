Viewing services for Noel Smith, 56, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at 2006 N. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 60, in Killeen.
Mr. Smith died March 16, 2019, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after a long battle with heart disease.
He is survived by a wife, Lynn; a son, Michael; and a granddaughter, Jada.
