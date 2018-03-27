Graveside services for Nora Evelyn Sierra, 29 weeks, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with Pastor Jason Harris officiating.
Nora died March 25, 2018, at a local hospital. She was born March 25, 2018, to Angel and Christina Sierra in Temple. Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home of Belton.
