A private memorial for Norine Shirley Spring, 69, of Killeen, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Ms. Spring died Nov. 16, 2018.
She was born Feb. 18, 1949, in Enid, Okla., to Walter and Ida Belle (Walker) Dayton.
Ms. Spring was a devoted homemaker and will be dearly missed by her children.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Spring; sister, Tawana Spring; brother, Walter Spring; and two infant siblings.
She is survived by her beloved children, Danielle Spring, Danette Willis, Clara Belle Spring and Charles Spring; cherished grandchildren, Ray Harper, Heather Bain, Katleyn Willis, Jasmine Crespo, Conner Spring and Kylee Willis; sisters, Barbara Morris, Roslie Dayton and Ruth Ann Dayton; and numerous other family and friends.
