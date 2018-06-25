Funeral services for Norma Sue Scott, 75, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Senior Pastor Duane Hoxworth of Connect Church in Waco will be officiating. A burial will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Scott died June 22, 2018, at The Meadows nursing facility in Gatesville. She was born Nov. 29, 1942, to Nadine and Elmo Young.
Norma was raised alongside her five siblings in Killeen. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1961.
She then attended Temple Beauty College and became a Texas state certified beauty operator. She also worked with her mother, Nadine, and sister, Pat, as a telephone operator for CenTel of Texas 19 years. She later worked for nine years as a supervisor at the Fort Hood Central Issue Facility for Lockheed Support Systems.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother, Nadine Young, and her father, Elmo Young; two brothers, Wayne Young and Billy Young; and her great-grandson, Robert Allman.
Norma is survived by her husband, Ron; three sons, Mark Allman of Waco, Marty Allman of Pidcoke, and Jeff Allman of Lacy Lakeview; three sisters, Patricia Hamilton of Killeen, Carolyn Young of Kosse, and Wanda Shaw of Belton; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Be sure to check the box next to “This gift is in ... memory ... of ...” and enter Norma’s name.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
