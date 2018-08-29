Retired Staff Sgt. Norman J. Reed Sr. died Aug. 28, 2018. He was born Sept. 12, 1929, in the coal town of Jenkin Jones, W. Va.
Reed had the courage to join the U.S. Army and see the world. His sister, Pauline, convinced her friend Lucille to be his pen pal while he was serving in the Korean conflict. A romance ensued, and upon returning, Reed convinced Lucille to marry and their adventures began.
Mr. Reed re-enlisted after serving two tours in Korea. Some of his assignments included serving on the team that developed the Honest John missile system at White Sands proving grounds. He served two tours in Germany, one during the Berlin airlift and Cuban missile crisis. He also served a tour in Vietnam before retiring at Fort Hood after 25 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucille Reed; children, Norman and wife Joy, Leonard and wife Melodie, Teresa Willcoxon and husband Kenneth, Michael and wife Jodi, Patricia Buchanan and husband Steve, and Terry Kevin and wife Yanet; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Reed was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family home was the center of many gatherings that grew and grew over the years. He will be missed by many.
A private family memorial will be held at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.