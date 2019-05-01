Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Robert Jeffrey Hines, Jr. 52, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. Burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hines died April 22, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 19, 1966, in Detroit, Michigan.
Viitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is handling local arrangements.
