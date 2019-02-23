Funeral services for Obadiah M. Bush, 17, of Killeen, will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with Chaplin Benson officiating. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery. The repast will be at Douse Community Center at 1002 Jefferies Ave., in Killeen.
Mr. Bush died Feb. 17, 2019. He was born March 6, 2001, in Peoria, Ill.
Mr. Bush attended Gateway High School. He was a young man of many words, and always had a joke to tell to keep people smiling. He loved cars and enjoyed making people laugh. His family knew him as their Teddy Bear.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Bush, and brothers, Tiyo Sherman and Larriec Sherman of Chicago, Ill.
He is survived by his mother, Vern J. Green; sisters, DaQuasha Robertson and Efua Green; a brother, Lazarus Bush; grandmother, Sandra Perry of Peoria, Ill.; step-brothers and sisters, Lawrence Williams of Springfield, Ill., Leonard “Trey” Penick and Isaiah “Zay” Walton of Killeen, Kesha (Henry) Pate of Chicago, Ill., Ebony Lewis of Urbana, Ill., Sheanniya Sherman-Stewart of Chicago, Ill. and Keana Crosby of Chicago, Ill. He also leaves behind nine nieces and seven nephews and many uncle and aunts.
Mr. Bush was a loving uncle and great person. He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.