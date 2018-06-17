Funeral services for Ollie Lee Weaver Sr., 78, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Weaver died Friday, June 15, 2018, at a hospital in Temple. He was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Beeville.
The Rev. Johnny Weaver will preside over the funeral.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Weaver will be buried at the Killeen City Cemetery.
