A memorial service for Otha Lee Crocker, “Fuzzy,” 71, of Harker Heights, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Crocker died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
As a native of the Killeen area, Otha Lee grew up hand picking cotton, and hauling water by hand and without electricity with his mother, father, sister and two brothers. Otha Lee was a hardworking and persistent entrepreneur who didn’t allow himself to fail at very much; earning his Master Plumber License at the age of 19. He loved to spend his extra time catching catfish, camping and metal detecting. He truly had a love for the outdoors.
Otha leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Debbie Crocker; his children: Cindy, Brandy, Daniel, Dana, Candy and Quinton. He has 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Thelma Elliot. Some legends are made, and others are born. Otha Lee Crocker will live forever as a legend.
The family asks those who knew Otha Lee to please share a few memories at his memorial service.
