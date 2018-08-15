Funeral services for Pam Hoelscher Finley, 54, of Round Rock, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 1520 N. Railroad Ave. in Pflugerville. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Finley died Aug. 9, 2018. She was born May 8, 1964, in Temple, to Gene and Barbara Hesse Hoelscher.
She married Harrell Finley on Nov. 13, 1993, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. They made their home in Victoria before moving to Round Rock, where the couple had resided for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Finley earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Management at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in 1985.
She then worked at American State Bank in Killeen, South Texas Savings in Victoria, and Franklin Federal in Austin, although she took time off to stay at home with each of her sons prior to their starting school.
For the past 13 years, Mrs. Finley was an employee of the Round Rock Independent School District.
She was active in the church and the community, participating in Christ Child Society, Cedar Ridge baseball and parish ministries.
Mrs. Finley was preceded in death by her father, Gene Hoelscher; and her uncles, Ray Hoelscher, P.J. Hoelscher and Jim Hesse.
She is survived by her husband, Harrell Finley; sons, Michael and Brian Finley; mother, Barbara Hoelscher, of Salado; twin sister, Pat McBurnett; brother-in-law, Keith McBurnett; and nephews, Colin and Connor McBurnett, of Burnet.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Finley’s name to Christ Child of Texas, Capital Area Inc., PO Box 5953, Round Rock, TX 78683.
