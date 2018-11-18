Funeral services for Pamela Faye Hatcher, 57, of Killeen, will be at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hatcher died peacefully at her home Nov. 11, 2018. She was born Oct. 8, 1961, at Fort Hood.
She was a graduate of Killeen High School and attended McLennan Community College.
Mrs. Hatcher was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillie and Stanley Teater; and her brother, Stanley Ray Teater.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; her children, Julie and Brandon Reese, Tammy and Woodbridge Bullock, Boogie and Roxanne Hatcher, Trina Hatcher, Tasha Delgado and Trestan Hatcher, all of Killeen; her grandchildren, Caden, Jaycie, and Brody Reese, Delilah Delgado, Colt Hatcher, Macie Jo Phillips, Mackinac Bullock, and Brendan, Ariana and Logan Maldonado; and her brother, Richard Teater.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
