A memorial service for Pamela Kay Bryant, 62, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Bryant died March 18, 2019, in Temple. She was born Aug. 1, 1956, in Fort Worth to Johnnie and Helen Gregory Tackett.
She moved to Copperas Cove while her father was stationed at Fort Hood. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1974. For the past 17 years, she worked for Leslie Pool Supply in San Diego and Killeen. She was known for her laughter, love of people, being a jokester and always lived an adventurous life.
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Tackett; brother, John Tackett; niece, Michelle Boswell; and a nephew, Justin Tackett.
She is survived by her children, Nathan Campeggio and wife Karen, Jaime Campeggio and husband Brian Lotoze; mother, Helen Takett; siblings, Linda Young and husband Vaughn, Mary White and husband Gary, Deborah Rogers, Michael Tackett and wife Brooke, Kenneth Tackett and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Kristian Latozke, Averi Latozke and Stella Campeggio.
