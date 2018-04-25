A private memorial service for Patricia A. Christensen, 86, was held April 20, 2018, at Geo. H. Lewis and Sons in Houston, officiated by Dr. Paul Clines.
Ms. Christensen died April 15, 2018.
She was born August 23, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa, to Marlys Merrill and Lloyd Logan Hood.
Ms. Christensen was the former owner of Buffalo Bills in Killeen for many years. Her love and care for her family gave her great pleasure and strength. Her faith in Christ gave her the gift of peace and might against any setbacks or adversity.
Ms. Christensen always showed compassion and love, regardless of any situations that provided distractions.
She was a great woman and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Ms. Christensen is survived by her four children, Carol Wine and her husband Greg, William Solum, Mark Solum and his wife Edna, and Rick Caouette and his wife Gayle; sisters, Marlys Adler and her husband Issac, Gloria Jesensky and her husband Art; and grandchildren, Jason, Sara, Patty, Robbie, Cesley, Lacey, Allison, Leslie Soleil and Emonni. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
The services were entrusted to the care of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, the Funeral Directors since 1936, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas, 77057; (713) 789-3005.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.