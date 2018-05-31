Services for Patricia Ann Coyne, 77, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang, including a Mass of Christian burial.
Mrs. Coyne died May 26, 2018.
She was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Charlestown, Mass., to the late Albert and Margaret Kolifrath.
Mrs. Coyne was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had a great sense of humor.
Mrs. Coyne was a wonderful cook.
She raised her children with love and care.
Mrs. Coyne loved her animals and she rescued many of them over the years.
She greatly enjoyed bingo and casino trips over the years.
Mrs. Coyne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, retired Lt. Col. Robert Coyne; cherished children, Martin D. Coyne, Patricia A. Ornstein and husband, Alex, Donna S. Casteel, Colleen M. Bottoms and husband, James, Andrew J. Coyne and wife, Jaime; 10 precious grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. held Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights, with a rosary service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made in Patricia’s name to local Animal Shelters.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
