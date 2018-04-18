Funeral services for Patricia Ann Harden Slagel, 88, of Round Rock, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Leander Church of Christ, with Whit Pennock officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Slagel died on April 13, 2018, in Round Rock.
She was born September 28, 1929, in Oakland City, Ind., to the late Cletus Elwood Harden and Flossie Ellis Harden.
Mrs. Slagel was a devoted family woman and proud matriarch.
She attended Oakland City College where she was a drum majorette and cheerleader. She went on to get her master’s degree in education at Auburn University.
Mrs. Slagel was a school teacher for over 30 years in both the Copperas Cove and Killeen Independent School Districts.
She had a love of purses, hats and the color purple.
Mrs. Slagel was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Lenahan Slagel; and her two sons, Timothy Eric Slagel and John Ellis Slagel.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Harden Cobern, and husband, Chuck; and son, Michael Patrick Slagel, and wife, Pilar, both of Round Rock. Mrs. Slagel also has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To celebrate her life, the family will be wearing shades of purple for the funeral and would like to welcome anyone else to share in the celebration.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beck Funeral Home of Cedar Park, which is in charge of arrangements.
