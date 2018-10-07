Funeral services for Patricia Ann Montgomery, 69, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Montgomery died Sept. 29, 2018, in Temple. She was born March 11, 1949, in Chicago, Ill.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
