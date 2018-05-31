Services for Patricia Ann White, 52, of Copperas Cove, will be at 6 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Ms. White died May 27, 2018. She was born April 8, 1966, at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois to Everette and Elizabeth White.
Ms. White was preceded in death by two sisters, Dianna White and Deborah Gaines; and one nephew, Cameron White.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Roberts, Sylvia Stokes and Sandra McGath; brother, Randy White; her daughters, Amber White and Lydia Armstrong; grandchildren, Stephanie, Robert and Claire Armstrong; and too many family members to list.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
