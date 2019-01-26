Patricia Newton

Memorial services for Patricia Hutton Newton, 76, of Pidcoke Community, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Newton died Jan. 23, 2019, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 21, 1942, at Fort Sill, Okla.
The daughter of a career non-commissioned officer in the United States Army, she spent much of her young life moving from posts, camps and stations throughout the world. Her father’s postings took the family to Japan twice after World War II. These experiences set the stage for a lifetime love of travel and touring and trips to interesting places for the rest of her life.
In 1956, after her father’s retirement, the family settled in Killeen, where she attended Avenue D Elementary and Killeen High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton in 1964. In 1965, she married her husband of the last 54 years and moved several times across the United States as she raised her young family. The Newtons would live in Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and several cities in the state of Texas before retiring in 2004 on their family ranch in the Pidcoke community.
During her lifetime Mrs. Newton had many professional and personal interests. She made a successful career as an interior designer and real estate agent. She was an avid bridge player who enjoyed regularly meeting her fellow players for monthly bridge club tournaments. She loved to travel to many scenic places in the country; Big Bend National Park was certainly one of her favorites. She was a determined shopper, and was a certified Master Gardener. She devoted many years of labor to her gardens, and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her beautiful rock home nestled among the Spanish Oak and Cedar just north of Bee House Creek.
Mrs. Newton loved and enjoyed life with a sophistication and poise that was always grounded by her experience as the daughter of a career sergeant. Her family, numerous friends throughout the country, and her neighbors will miss her.
Mrs. Newton was preceded in death by her father, retired Master Sgt. Thomas Benton Hutton; her mother, Vera E. Hutton; and her half-brother, Don Hutton of Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Cecil Lee Newton Jr.; sons, Colonel Brandon Newton and wife, Lilla of Denver, Colo,, Jeff Newton and wife, Amy of Plano; sister, Barbara Thompson and her husband, Ron of Port Aransas; brother, Tom Hutton and wife, Karen of Pearl; mother-in-law, Estelle Newton of Copperas Cove; three grandchildren, Molly Newton of Denver, Colo., Jack Newton of Richardson and Alex Newton of Plano; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pidcoke Cemetery Association, 105 River Ridge Drive, Gatesville, TX 76528.
