Graveside services for Patrick O’Brien, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Mr. O’Brien died Aug. 19, 2018, in a Killeen hospital.
He was born April 19, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Vassie and Albert O’Brien.
Mr. O’Brien married the love of his life, Helene Davis, on July 1, 1983.
He served in the Army for 22 years. During his service, he was stationed in Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals and a Vietnam Service Medal. After his years in active duty, he continued to serve the military as a civilian contractor training the military.
During his free time, Mr. O’Brien enjoyed collecting coins, playing golf, fishing, hunting (where he still holds the record for the largest turkey bagged on Fort Hood), was an avid gun collector and loved St. Patrick’s Day. He was also a member of the Am Exchange Club and Citizens on Patrol.
Mr. O’Brien was preceded in death by his father, Albert O’Brien; mother, Vassie O’Brien; son, Kem Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Helene; daughters, Ursula Payne, Debbie O’Brien, Jackie (Gary) Ossler and Trudie (Dennis) Fiddler; sons, Karl O’Brien, Andy (and Nancy) O’Brien; grandchildren, Michael, David, Heather, Brittany, Kristina, Patrick, Timothy, Lance, Angela, Kristina, Krista, Matthew, Cody, Jared, Dustin; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the O’Brien family.
