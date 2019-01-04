A graveside funeral for Patsy Ann Baker, 85, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. today at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker died Jan. 1, 2019, at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. She was born on Oct. 7, 1933, in Lampasas County to Albert G. Randall and Mary Hudson Randall.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
