Funeral services for Patsy E. Greenway (Foster), 88, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Greenway died Sept. 12, 2018, in Flower Mound.
She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Killeen, to the late Henry and Faye Wright Foster.
Mrs. Greenway attended school in the Okay Community of what is now West Fort Hood. She married the love of her life, John Jacob Greenway, on June 4, 1945, in Belton. Together they built a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.
Mrs. Greenway was with the Ledger family of Copperas Cove for 47 years. She was known for being a wonderful cook, baking delicious pies and bringing her famous “Patsy burgers” to the Ledger staff on Fridays.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and beloved sister, Joan Williams.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Kelli Mayeux and husband Sidney, Lanie Thompson and husband Randy, Todd Williams and wife Shari, Michael Foster and wife Pat, Gayla Kindler and husband Ronald. She also considered the Ledger and Price families as her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at www.curealz.org.
