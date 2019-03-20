Patsy Prewitt Nagle
Graveside service for Patsy, 73, of La Grange, TX will be Friday, Mar 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sharp Cemetery in Killeen. She passed away Mar 15, 2019. Born August 29, 1945 in the Iduma Community to John & Mary Prewitt. Married to Thomas R. Nagle for 51 years. Preceded in death by a son Glen Nagle, and her parents, survived by her husband Tom, son Tommy (Patricia), one brother George Prewitt (Louise) and three grandchildren.
