Funeral services for Patti Davis, 69, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Davis died March 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Bradleyville, Missouri, to Carl Rudolph and Evelyne Eunice (Carr) Downing.
Mrs. Davis married the love of her life, Larry Davis, on April 12, 1971, in Miami, Oklahoma, and had three sons. She worked for many years in the jewelry business and enjoyed meeting all people, as she knew no strangers. She always saw the best in people, recognized their flaws and loved them regardless.
Mrs. Davis loved spending time with her family and the holidays held a special place in her heart, with Christmas being her favorite. She truly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandson. She developed a passion for going on cruises after going on many with family and friends and enjoying every one of them. Her smile will be missed by a tremendous amount of family and friends.
Patti was preceded in death by her father and three brothers, Franklin, Carl and Bill Downing.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyne; her husband; sons, Larry and wife Lisa Davis, Steven and wife Keli Davis, and Tim Davis; grandchildren Ashley Davis, Ryan Davis, Kyle Davis, Camri Davis, Riley Davis, Bailey Rae and husband Spencer Oldham, Taylor Davis, Austin Davis and Shelby Davis; and great-grandson Carter Oldham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.